Opening statements in Ronnie Walker murder trial underway in Tampa courtroom

More than three years after a 14-year-old girl's body was found in a field, the man charged with her murder is standing trial in a Tampa courtroom.

The backstory:

In May 2022, Nilexia Alexander was found shot to death off Floribraska Ave. Investigators said she was seen on video getting into Ronnie Walker's car in the early morning hours of May 6, 2022.

The teen was considered a runaway from Temple Terrace, police said. Earlier this week, her mother, Ashley Alexander, told FOX 13 she adopted Nilexia when the child was 4 years old.

Pictured: Nilexia Alexander.

Nilexia wanted to find her birth parents and repeatedly ran away, according to her mother. What's still not clear is how she met Walker in the first place.

In July 2022, investigators arrested Walker and charged him with first-degree murder. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

Pictured: Ronnie Walker.

Dig deeper:

In a previous case, Walker was sentenced to life in prison for manslaughter in 2010. He was let out, however, after an appeal in 2016.

What's next:

Opening statements got underway Wednesday morning following several days of jury selection.

