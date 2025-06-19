Witness points finger at Ronnie Walker after Nilexia Alexander's mom testifies at trial

The Brief The finger was pointed today at Ronnie Walker, the man facing capital murder charges in the death of 14-year-old Nilexia Alexander. She was killed in May 2022, with prosecutors saying Walker shot her on a dark street in Tampa during a fit of revenge. Her mother, Ashley Alexander, also got her turn at the stand today.



The mother of a teenage girl shot and killed in Tampa in May 2022 took the stand Thursday at the trial of her accused killer, Ronnie Walker.

Walker is accused of killing Nilexia Alexander, 14, in a fit of rage.

There was one thing her mother, Ashley Alexander, wanted the court, the jury, and Ronnie Walker to know.

"I was her mother," said Alexander.

The backstory:

She also told the jury that Nilexia had begun running away from home three years before prosecutors say she was shot by Ronnie Walker in May 2022.

She watched surveillance video of Nilexia getting into Walker's car hours before she was killed, the last time she was seen alive by anyone other than Walker and Robert Creed.

"That is Nilexia," she said.

The shooting

When it comes to the facts of what happened the early morning of the shooting, the focus was on Robert Creed, who has pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact for lying to police, at first, to protect Walker.

But Thursday, he told on his old childhood friend.

A defense attorney asked: "Mr. Walker, with his left hand, takes a gun, let me demonstrate, turns around, and shoots Nilexia Alexander, while she is sitting in the back seat of the car? Is that correct?"

"Yes ma'am," he replied.

The defense

The defense is trying to paint Creed as an opportunistic liar, pointing out he is hoping for favorable treatment in his own upcoming sentencing, and that he at first lied to detectives about what he saw that night.

Creed's final testimony to the jury, though, is that he heard Walker shoot Nilexia several times, and that he threatened him several times after the shooting.

"Telling me don't say anything, don't say anything, don't tell anybody, or he is going to kill me too."

Creed says Walker has threatened him numerous times through the court process about testifying, but that he is doing so because he wants to come clean.

What's next:

Prosecutors say that Walker wanted Nilexia dead because his relationship with her had been exposed, but we are expecting more testimony on that in the coming days.

