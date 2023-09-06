Murder trial against uncle of Tampa teen killed at Super Bowl party continues

The jury in the Jose Ortiz murder trial got to hear dramatic testimony involving the death of his 14-year-old nephew. Ortiz is charged with his murder.

Several witnesses took the stand and described the deadly chain of events that led to the tragic death of Jason Lopez on Super Bowl Sunday, 2021.

Prosecutors say Carmen Montero was delivering a pizza at a party in Carrollwood.

There was an argument at the door between her and those at the party.

Prosecutor say she left, then returned later with her boyfriend and others to continue the fight.

After someone was knocked unconscious during the scuffle, they say Montero decided to drive off in her Lexus.

That’s when prosecutors say Ortiz pulled out a gun and shot her in the neck. The wheels in Montero’s car began to spin, creating a cloud of smoke.

Neighbor Doren Lamont Lemons described the horror he saw next," I never seen anything like that. The boy was sitting there and somehow got sucked underneath the car, his torso. His arm went first and then his torso. His whole body just went in, spinning, and everybody was screaming and hollering. Please stop the car," recalled Lemons.

Later, the jury was shown police body cam video of deputies frantically trying to rescue the child who was pinned under the vehicle, but tragically, the boy died of his injuries.

Ortiz faces several felony charges, including first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

The trial continues tomorrow.