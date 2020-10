A male juvenile was killed Saturday night after police say he stepped into the path of an oncoming vehicle in Largo.

It happened around 7:25 p.m. on East Bay Drive just west of Highland Avenue.

Police say the juvenile was walking northbound when he stepped into the roadway and was hit by a car. He was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

The crash is under investigation, but police say alcohol is not a factor.