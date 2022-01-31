Hernando County K-9 tracks teen burglary suspect to his bedroom window, deputies say

article

A young burglary suspect was found in his Spring Hill bedroom less than a mile away from the scene of the crime, deputies said. The quick arrest was all due to one K-9's nose.

Around 2:30 a.m., Hernando County deputies responded to the Smoke Shop, located at 5443 Spring Hill Drive. When they arrived, they said the glass entry door was shattered.

Once Deputy Greg Locke and K-9 Argo arrived, the tracking began. Argo led deputies to a home half a mile away on Greenview Avenue, which is roughly a 10-mile walk, according to Google Maps.

Deputies said they arrived at the residence and met with the homeowner, who allowed them to enter. Deputies found two juveniles who shared the bedroom.

One of those juveniles admitted to committing the burglary, according to the sheriff's office. Investigators said the 14-year-old exited the home through his bedroom window and headed to the Smoke Shop alone.

They said he used a brick to smash the glass door.

"After smashing the door, the teen] did a maneuver he referred to as the ‘Kool Aid Man’ to run through the broken glass door," according to a news release from the sheriff's office. "While inside, [he] grabbed various vaping devices and placed them in the pillow case he took with him….also used the pillowcase to wipe away blood from the various (minor) injuries he sustained during the ‘Kool Aid Man’ maneuver."

K-9 Argo from 2017 (Credit: Hernando County Sheriff's Office)

Then, detectives said he headed back home and re-entered through the window.

Deputies said they located the pillow case, stolen vaping devices, and a jacket and ski mask worn during the burglary.

The suspect was arrested on a commercial burglary charge and taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Ocala.