Kayaker captured on camera taking daring dive off waterfall

An adventure-seeking American kayaker used cameras to document the moment he paddled his boat off a waterfall in Chile.

Dane Jackson is the reigning International Canoe Federation Canoe Freestyle World Champion.

Cameras recently captured the moment he went over the Salto Del Maule waterfall in the Andes Mountains.

The video shows him plunging 134 feet down the roaring falls, which is the second-highest jump on record.

Jackson has jumped more than six waterfalls reaching heights of roughly 100 feet in all.

Another American kayaker, Tyler Bradt, successfully went over a 187-foot waterfall in Washington State in 2009.