Kayaker’s death remains a mystery a month after body found near MacDill Air Force Base

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission is asking for help solving a mysterious death.

According to the FWC, a body was found on July 17 near MacDill Airforce Base in Tampa with ‘marks conducive to being struck by a boat propeller.’

Investigators believe the victim may have left Apollo Beach on July 15 in a blue kayak.

The FWC is asking boaters who may have seen a boat strike, an abandoned blue kayak, or any other suspicious activity between July 15 and July 17 near Apollo Beach or the MacDill Airforce Base to report their sightings.

Officials have not released information on the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922 or text 847411 with the keyword "FWC" and information about the incident.

Tipsters may be eligible for a reward.

