Kennedy Space Center spent $145K in taxpayer money to clean center after COVID-19 case: TMZ

article

After a Kennedy Space Center employee tested positive for COVID-19, it apparently cost over $145,000 to sanitize the center, according to TMZ.

Last week, the center announced a member of its team tested positive. The employee was reportedly last at the Kennedy Space Center more than ten days prior to the test result returning, and its believed the employee became infected after they started teleworking.

TMZ obtained federal documents saying a firm, LL & JP, received a total of $145,367 of taxpayer money for cleaning "up to CDC standards for suspected or cases of Coronavirus Disease 2019" at Stennis, NASA's largest rocket engine test facility.

The payments came in two parts, TMZ reports. The first was payment was on March 18 for $80,986 and on March 27 for $64,381.

