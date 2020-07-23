Key West announces mask exemptions for couples getting married in the city

With already one of the strictest mask requirements in Florida, Key West officials announced some additional exceptions for those tying the knot in the city.

On Wednesday, city commissioners unanimously voted to exempt couples getting married when they're exchanging vows and posing for wedding photos from having to wear a face covering.

The same exemption also extends to musicians and entertainers, as long as they are separated from patrons and employees by at least 10 feet and are separated with a "hard-surface partition."

PREVIOUS: Face coverings required everywhere in Key West, including outside, regardless of social distancing

"The amendment also adds a defense for individuals cited for not wearing masks if an individual suffers from a previously diagnosed chronic medical condition that would be affected by wearing a mask," according to a statement.

Otherwise, while in Key West's city limits, anyone over the age of six is required to wear a mask when they leave their home, regardless of social distancing.

