Face coverings required everywhere in Key West, including outside, regardless of social distancing

Masks are now mandatory everywhere in Key West regardless of the ability to social distance. The only exception is inside a residence.

In other parts of the Florida Keys, masks are mandatory indoors, at outdoor restaurants and tiki bars, and outside where maintaining six feet between one another is not possible. But officials in Key West say continued increases in COVID-19 cases have forced them to take further steps to limit the spread.

Anyone traveling to the Keys is asked to know the rules and bring a face covering.

"Effective immediately, every person over the age of six, while physically located in the City of Key West and who is away from their residence, is required to wear a mask, regardless of whether social distancing is maintained," the website for the city of Key West states.

RELATED: How risky is flying during the coronavirus pandemic?

Violators could be charged with a second-degree misdemeanor and a fine of up to $500 and 60 days in jail. Officials said additional penalties could face repeat violators.

Advertisement

The rules apply to everyone over the age of 6. Exceptions are allowed for restaurant patrons who are seated at a table eating or drinking.

Read Key West's updated mandate at https://www.cityofkeywest-fl.gov/egov/documents/1594659922_43254.pdf.

This story was reported from Tampa, Florida.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

CORONAVIRUS IN FLORIDA: What you need to know

AROUND THE WORLD: CoronavirusNOW.com

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

MOBILE APP USERS: Click here for map