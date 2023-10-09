Kiss Cancer Goodbye rock fundraiser coming to Sarasota

article

A Kiss fan is organizing a rock fundraiser for cancer research in Sarasota.

Neil McCurry is business by day as an executive for Seacoast Bank. But in his off time, he can rock and roll all night to one of his favorite bands, Kiss. He even portrays Gene Simmons in a cover band.

"Because I was a bass player. Golfing or boating might seem like a closer parallel to a businessperson than playing rock music. But, you know, different strokes for different folks", said McCurry.

He's gotten to know some of the members of Kiss, past and present, including original drummer Peter Criss, who is a breast cancer survivor.

"About a decade ago he wasn't sure he felt something was wrong with his breast area and his wife encouraged him strongly encouraged him to go the doctor. And it turned out that he had early stages of male breast cancer. He was fortunate that he was treated and recovered from it as well, and has been a big advocate of getting on TV and talking about, you know hey, men, you know, this is real," said McCurry. "This is serious. You know, be very aware that this is something that can impact you and not just your spouse or your mother or your sister as well. And so in that regard, he's been, I think, a real champion to a lot of people."

Like Criss, McCurry has made cancer awareness a priority. He participates in the American Cancer Society's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer events.

He's also part of the Men Wear Pink campaign, which fundraises for programs and research.

"Cancer is such a big, deadly foe. It really takes everybody, whether it's individuals, businesses, not for profits, working together as a group that we collectively can put together a united front to fight the battle against cancer", explained McCurry.

He is also putting together a rock fundraiser in Sarasota called Kiss Cancer Goodbye.

One of the performers is former Kiss guitarist, Bruce Kulick.

"I think it's wonderful if they [survivors] can contribute to the charities that help fight this disease. And I'm obviously hoping that the money that's raised in Florida will once again help these terrific scientists that are working on a cure," said Kulick.

"One of the things we're going to do this year is we want to get some local physicians to come out and talk and say, particularly on male breast cancer, saying, you know, here's what it is, here's what to look for, and men, here's what are the symptoms are as well," shared McCurry.

Original Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley is taking part too.

"He's going to come and meet with fans. He's going to be playing with various different bands over the weekends, doing guest appearances as well," said McCurry.

The Kiss Cancer Goodbye concert is Oct. 13-14 at the Harvest House of Sarasota.

Original Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley will be performing at the concert and meeting fans. Courtesy: Neil McCurry

