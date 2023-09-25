Register for the October Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walks
article
TAMPA, Fla. - October is breast cancer awareness month. FOX 13 is proud to team up once again with the American Cancer Society for the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walks.
These fun and inspiring events provide support for those going through the battle and also for survivors.
Proceeds go towards funding research and programs that assist patients, families and caregivers.
Here is a list of Making Strides events in the Bay Area.
- Sunday, October 1st - Shops at Wiregrass in Wesley Chapel
- Saturday, October 14th - Vinoy Park in St. Petersburg
- Saturday, October 14th- Lake Mirror Promenade in Lakeland
- Saturday, October 21st- Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota
- Saturday, October 28th - Raymond James Stadium in Tampa
RELATED: How to build a team for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer campaign walks
For information on how to register and participate, click here.