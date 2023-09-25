Register for the October Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walks

article

October is breast cancer awareness month. FOX 13 is proud to team up once again with the American Cancer Society for the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walks.

These fun and inspiring events provide support for those going through the battle and also for survivors.

Proceeds go towards funding research and programs that assist patients, families and caregivers.

Here is a list of Making Strides events in the Bay Area.

Sunday, October 1st - Shops at Wiregrass in Wesley Chapel

Saturday, October 14th - Vinoy Park in St. Petersburg

Saturday, October 14th- Lake Mirror Promenade in Lakeland

Saturday, October 21st- Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota

Saturday, October 28th - Raymond James Stadium in Tampa

For information on how to register and participate, click here.