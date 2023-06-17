Kourtney Kardashian, 44, announces she’s pregnant, expecting first child with Travis Barker, 47

article

The Kardashians are adding a new addition to their growing family!

The eldest Kardashian sister, Kourtney, announced Friday she is expecting a baby with her husband and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

During a Blink-182 concert, the reality television star, surprised her rocker husband as she held a large poster in the crowd that said, "Travis I’m Pregnant."

Kourtney, 44, is seen jumping up and down with excitement while holding the poster. A video of her is displayed on the jumbo tron after Travis’ Blink-182 bandmates announced: "Someone’s having a baby!"

Travis, 47, looked completely shocked and happy after discovering the baby news, as he walked offstage in the middle of the rock concert to embrace his pregnant wife.

The loving couple is seen sharing several kisses in the concert crowd.

Kourtney’s sister, Kim Kardashian, congratulated the couple on the Instagram post with several emojis including a pregnant woman emoji, a heart hand emoji and crying emoji.

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN AND TRAVIS BARKER GET LEGALLY MARRIED IN CALIFORNIA

"The Kardashians" star took to her Instagram Story to share more behind-the-scenes photos and videos of the sweet moment.

She referenced a previous Blink-182 music video of the 1999’s hit "All the Smalls Thing." In the video, a passionate fan is seen in the crowd holding a sign that also spelled out "Travis I’m Pregnant."

In the next photo, Kourtney is seen sitting on the ground and holding a black marker. In front of her is a poster board that spelled out "Travis" and "pregnant."

Kourtney and Travis had a lavish wedding ceremony in Italy in May 2022. The couple legally tied the knot in Santa Barbara after having an unofficial wedding at a Las Vegas chapel in April.

The drummer proposed in October after they dated for less than a year. The two each have their own children from previous relationships.

Barker has two children — son Landon and daughter Alabama with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Kardashian has three children — sons Mason and Reign as well as daughter Penelope — with ex Scott Disick.

Reps for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Read more from FOX News Digital