Labor Day travel costs soar as gas, airfare rise in Florida

The Brief Gas prices are at record levels for the Labor Day holiday, with the national average at $4.14 per gallon and Florida’s average at $3.95. Airfares are also significantly more expensive, with NerdWallet reporting U.S. airfare prices were up 25.5% year over year in July. Despite higher costs, AAA expects a very busy Labor Day travel weekend, with millions of Americans hitting the roads and taking to the skies.



Typically, gas prices begin to fall around this time of year as summer driving demand declines. That’s not happening this year.

Rising Florida gas prices for Labor Day weekend

By the numbers:

According to AAA, the national average for regular gasoline was $4.14 per gallon as of September 3, 2026. That’s up from $3.19 at the same time last year, a roughly 30% increase.

AAA says the national average has never previously been above $4 per gallon on Labor Day. The previous Labor Day record was $3.82 per gallon, set in 2012.

In Florida, drivers are paying somewhat less than the national average. On Friday, AAA reported a state average of $3.95 per gallon, up by 81 cents compared to the same date last year.

AAA says the higher prices are being driven in part by elevated crude oil costs caused by ongoing turmoil in the Strait of Hormuz, with oil trading around $90 per barrel.

Travel inflation costs

Dig deeper:

It’s not just the cost of filling up the tank that has gone up.

NerdWallet’s August 2026 Travel Inflation Report found that overall U.S. travel costs were 9% higher in July than they were a year earlier.

Airfare was the biggest driver of that increase. NerdWallet found U.S. airfare prices were up 25.5% compared with July 2025.

Hotel prices were also higher, increasing 2.6% year over year, while the cost of dining out rose 3.4%.

Spirit Airlines’ shutdown in May 2026 scrubbed a low-cost option and reduced competition in the airline industry, which can give remaining carriers more pricing power.

Labor Day traveler expectations

Why you should care:

AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins says Americans are still planning to travel despite the higher costs.

"We are expecting a very busy Labor Day, but it does cost more to take that trip," Jenkins said. "People are kind of expecting to pay more at the pump. That’s not typically a dealbreaker for people. By and large, we still expect people to take that trip. I think, in many cases, you tend to see people budgeting more."

If you’re traveling this Labor Day weekend, expect to pay more whether you’re driving or flying.

Gas prices are at record levels for the holiday, while airfare has risen substantially compared with last year.

On the road, expect plenty of traffic on the roads as people head to beaches, college football games and theme parks.

Orlando is also expected to be the second-busiest tourist destination in the country for the long weekend.