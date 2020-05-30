Lake of the Ozarks pool party reveler tests positive for coronavirus

article

A Missouri man has tested positive for the coronavirus after hanging out over the Memorial Day weekend at Lake of the Ozarks pool bars where viral videos shot at the time showed large crowds and little social distancing.

Camden County Health Department released on Friday a timeline of the man’s visit to Lake of the Ozarks “due to the need to inform mass numbers of unknown people.”

Those video images prompted St. Louis County Executive Sam Page to issue a coronavirus travel advisory and to scold the pool party revelers for their “reckless behavior.” The advisory urged those who went to the Lake of the Ozarks for Memorial Day to self-quarantine for 14 days.

The person who became infected was from Boone County.

“The case arrived here on Saturday [May 23] and developed illness on Sunday [May 24], so was likely incubating illness and possibly infectious at the time of the visit,” the Camden health department said in a Facebook post.

The post said the person went to Backwater Jacks Saturday afternoon and Saturday night and to Shady Gators and Lazy Gators Pool Saturday and Sunday. The visit to Shady Gators on Saturday took place between visits to Backwater Jacks.

The man also spent an hour Sunday at Buffalo Wild Wings.

Camden County said no new coronavirus cases had been reported this week.