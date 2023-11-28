Man killed in crash involving semi truck in Lake Wales: PCSO

article

A Highlands County man was killed in a crash involving a semi-truck Monday night in Lake Wales, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

According to PCSO, deputies responded to the crash south of Lake Wales on US 27 at Harbor Drive at around 7:21 p.m. on Monday.

The crash involved a white GMC Sierra truck and a white semi-truck and trailer. The Polk County Sheriff's Office and Polk County Fire Rescue responded to find the driver of the GMC dead in his vehicle.

The driver of the semi-truck, a 34-year-old man from Ocala, was uninjured in the crash, according to PCSO.

Initial investigation determined that the semi-truck was making a U-turn from southbound US 27 to travel northbound. The GMC truck was traveling north in the outside lane when it collided with the semi-truck's trailer.

Detectives with PCSO are still trying to locate and notify the next of in for the driver of the truck; authorities said he was a man from Sebring.

Both drivers were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash.