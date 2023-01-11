Lake Wales man arrested after shooting at couple from out of town, police say

article

Lake Wales police said they tracked down the man responsible for shooting at a couple who were visiting the area on New Year's Eve.

On Sunday, police said they arrested 29-year-old Dontavious Grant. They said the victims were visiting friends when they stopped at the Citgo gas station, located at 800 North Scenic Highway.

According to the police department, as they were exiting the parking lot, another vehicle pulled alongside them.

"At which time the driver made comments to them. The victims immediately drove away traveling South on Scenic Highway, with the subject continuing to follow them," according to the agency's news release. "The suspect pulled alongside their vehicle again and began firing a gun at their vehicle, striking it several times. The victims fled, losing the suspect and contacting 911. This was an unprovoked act of violence and thankfully, neither of the victims were injured."

Detectives said they identified Grant as the suspect and obtained an arrest warrant for him on Jan. 6. He was located two days later in Winter Haven and taken into custody.

Meanwhile, Polk County deputies are continuing to investigate a pair of drive-by shootings that occurred Monday, Jan. 2 in Lake Wales. They said a 19-year-old woman was shot around 2:52 a.m. that morning while she was asleep in her bed. Just 17 minutes after that shooting, another Lake Wales home eight miles away was also shot up at 3:09 a.m.

Sheriff Grady Judd said a 14-year-old girl was shot in the thigh and buttocks, and a 12-year-old girl was shot in the arm as both children slept.

Anyone with information is asked to call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-266-TIPS.