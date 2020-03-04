Lake Wales pedestrian killed in SR-60 crash

Lake Wales police responded to a deadly pedestrian crash on Tuesday.

The incident took place around 7:50 p.m. on State Road 60 near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, when a 40-year-old female driver hit a pedestrian, identified as 61-year old George Hillis of Lake Wales.

According to the driver and witnesses, Hillis was attempting to walk across SR-60 at the intersection. Hillis crossed the eastbound lanes onto the concrete median. Then, police said, he began to cross the westbound lanes when he was struck by the driver's 2015 Chevrolet Silverado.

According to police, the driver said she saw Hillis "at the last moment," swerved to the right in an attempt to miss him but struck him with the right front of her vehicle.

Hillis had life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to Lakeland Regional Health where he later died.

If you have any information regarding this crash, you can contact Officer Meyers at the Lake Wales Police Department at 863-678-4223.