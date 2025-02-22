Lake Wales woman arrested after allegedly stabbing 71-year-old man: LWPD

The Brief A Lake Wales woman has been arrested after allegedly stabbing a 71-year-old man, according to the Lake Wales Police Department. Investigators say they were able to identify 49-year-old Mihaela Mallen as the suspect. The victim was transported to Lake Wales Advent Health where he later died.



A Lake Wales woman has been arrested after police say she stabbed a 71-year-old man in the chest on Saturday morning.

Lake Wales Police responded around 6:20 a.m. to the victim suffering from stab wounds.

He was transported to Lake Wales Advent Health where he later died.

What they're saying:

Investigators say they were able to identify 49-year-old Mihaela Mallen as the suspect.

Courtesy: Lake Wales Police Department.

They charged her with second-degree murder and took her to the Polk County Jail.

