Lake Wales woman arrested after allegedly stabbing 71-year-old man: LWPD
LAKE WALES, Fla. - A Lake Wales woman has been arrested after police say she stabbed a 71-year-old man in the chest on Saturday morning.
Lake Wales Police responded around 6:20 a.m. to the victim suffering from stab wounds.
He was transported to Lake Wales Advent Health where he later died.
What they're saying:
Investigators say they were able to identify 49-year-old Mihaela Mallen as the suspect.
They charged her with second-degree murder and took her to the Polk County Jail.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Lake Wales Police Department.
