Lakeland bicyclist killed after he was struck by vehicle on U.S. 98, police say

Lakeland police are investigating what led up to a deadly crash involving a bicyclist and three vehicles.

The collision occurred Sunday around 5:38 p.m. in the 2800 block of U.S. Highway 98 North. Through the investigation, detectives learned that the driver of a 2019 BMW SUV was heading south on the roadway, and a 2005 Honda sedan was traveling behind it.

Meanwhile, the bicyclist, who was not publicly identified by police, was traveling north in the southbound bike lane, officials said.

The driver of the Honda entered the right lane that led to a private business and struck the bicyclist, according to a news release from the Lakeland Police Department. After, the Honda driver swerved, struck the SUV, spun out, crossed the median, entered the northbound lanes, and struck a 2015 Dodge truck.

Investigators said the impact caused the Honda to continue heading across the northbound lanes before hitting a curb and ending up in a grassy field.

Police said all drivers remained at the scene. The Honda driver and passenger in the Dodge truck were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials didn't say whether charges are possible. The investigation is still ongoing.