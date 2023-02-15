Lakeland considers regulating food giveaways for those struggling with homelessness at Munn Park

Munn Park in downtown Lakeland is a pretty popular place with dozens of festivals and celebrations held at the park.

It's also a place where people struggling with homelessness go for free food. Lakeland officials may be changing its approach to dealing with those at the park struggling with homelessness.

City commissioners are considering regulating how, and possibly where, mass feedings can take place. Right now, many take place in Munn Park in downtown Lakeland.

When different churches and other groups come to Munn Park to give food to those facing homelessness, businesses in the area said it can get pretty crazy.

It's creating a growing rift between the people and organizations that serve the meals and the businesses near Munn Park.

"We have trash issues from it, we have bodily fluids and functions that are in improper places," Julie Townsend, the executive director of the Lakeland Downtown Development Authority, told FOX 13.

Townsend recalled one especially disturbing get together.

"One feeding, the chicken was not cooked properly, and everyone was vomiting in Munn Park, and the people who served that chicken did not stick around to clean it up," Townsend said.

Lakeland city commissioners have recognized the problem and say they are working on a solution, but have not come up with anything concrete yet.

FOX 13 reached out to several organizations who sponsor feedings but were unable to reach them.