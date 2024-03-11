3-year-old dead after shooting in Lakeland, police investigating

A 3-year-old died at the scene of a shooting in Lakeland on Monday night, according to police.

Officials say officers were sent to the area of 1850 Cambridge Cove Circle for reports of a shooting that just occurred right after 6:30 p.m.

According to authorities, police arrived within two minutes and found two people who had been shot. The Lakeland Police Department says the Lakeland Fire Department and Polk County Fire Rescue all arrived on the scene to try to save the victims' lives.

One of the victims was a 3-year-old child who was declared dead at the scene, according to officials.

LPD says the second victim was taken to Lakeland Regional Health with non-life-threatening injuries. However, a third person with gunshot wounds died at the hospital after being dropped off at Lakeland Regional Health by a personal vehicle, according to first responders.

Police say over 25 officers and detectives responded to the scene to begin the investigation, and it appears at this time that all parties are familiar with each other.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter