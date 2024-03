Sarasota dog groomer arrested for animal abuse and cruelty

A dog groomer in Sarasota is accused of punching, shaking and throwing dogs and cats that were in her care.

Police arrested Dina Stevens, 41, the owner of a Woof Gang Bakery and Dog Grooming franchise located at 1129 S. Tamiami Trail, on multiple counts of animal cruelty and animal abuse charges.

Officers say former store employees not only saw Stevens abusing animals as she groomed them, but on several instances, they had to intervene.

One former employee told detectives that she saw Stevens hit cats, jerk them around and flip them over before tethering them to be groomed. The employee said tethering a cat is dangerous because it could break its neck.

Another former employee went on to tell detectives that she also saw Stevens swing a cat into a wall after the feline scratched her because she was slinging it around. The employee said she intervened, took the cat from Stevens and continued bathing and grooming it.

That witness also told officers that she and Stevens had purchased several puppies, including French bulldogs, to sell. The pair, according to an affidavit, left the French bulldog puppies in a bathtub overnight because Stevens said they would be easier to clean in the morning.

The report states that puppy pads were placed at the bottom of the tub and a metal crate was put on top of the puppies. The employee says Stevens’ mother contacted her the next day and said one of the French Bulldog puppies had died, and she took it to the vet for a necropsy.

A different former employee told detectives that while her co-workers would come in on the weekends to care for the puppies, Stevens would not care for them.

The former employee added that the puppies were living in unsanitary ‘horrible’ conditions that included staying in their own fecal matter and urine until another groomer cleaned them up. She said the puppy that died had choked, and its body was kept in a box at the store until Stevens figured out what to do with it.

Another former employee said she also intervened when she saw Stevens being abusive toward the pets.

She recalled one incident in which Stevens was grooming a red doodle that urinated on itself because it was afraid of the blow-dryer and had to be rewashed. She told officers Stevens became frustrated with the dog, grabbed it by the scruff and threw it into the tub.

Courtesy: Sarasota Police Department

After rewashing the dog, the witness said Stevens grabbed it by the scruff, threw it on a drying table, and forced the blow-dryer into the dog’s face.

The witness said the dog was so terrified, it defecated on itself and had to be washed again. That’s when the former employee says she took over because Stevens was being too aggressive toward the dog.

Customers also reported that their pets behaved abnormally after being picked up from the business.

Detectives, using a search warrant, got video from the store that shows the abuse. They add that the video appears to support allegations that Stevens beat, berated, and tossed animals as she groomed them.

Stevens was arrested on five counts of felony aggravated animal abuse and five counts of felony animal cruelty.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to email Detective Sullivan at jessica.sullivan@sarasotaFL.gov or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.

