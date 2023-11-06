Motorcyclist killed in crash after colliding with utility trailer in Lakeland: Police

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Lakeland Saturday night after police said they believe he ran a red light and struck a utility trailer.

According to the Lakeland Police Department, officers responded to the 1200 block of East Memorial Boulevard at around 6:20 p.m. on Saturday for a crash involving a motorcycle and a truck carrying a trailer.

When they arrived, officers located a 55-year-old unresponsive man who was the operator of the motorcycle. Police were joined by Polk County Fire Rescue and the Lakeland Fire Department to begin life-saving measures.

He was taken to Lakeland Regional Health where he eventually died from his injuries. Based on the information gathered in the investigation, police believe the motorcyclist proceeded through a red light and struck the utility trailer.