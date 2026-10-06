Lakeland hosts 46th annual Swan Roundup at Lake Morton

The Brief The city of Lakeland starts its 46th Annual Swan Roundup at Lake Morton on Tuesday. Parks staff will collect the swans by boat for overnight holding and annual health checkups. Veterinarians from My Pet's Animal Hospital perform examinations and microchip young cygnets free of charge.



The city of Lakeland is kicking off its 46th annual Swan Roundup at Lake Morton to evaluate and care for the local flock.

Lake Morton swan collection

What we know:

Parks, Recreation & Cultural Arts Department staff will gather the swans by boat at 7 a.m. Tuesday. The birds will stay overnight in large holding pens on the south side of Lake Morton.

Veterinarians from My Pet's Animal Hospital will begin exams at 7 a.m. Wednesday. The team will weigh and examine each bird while microchipping young cygnets.

What we don't know:

City officials have not specified the exact number of swans expected to be gathered during this year's roundup.

Royal history of Lakeland swans

The backstory:

Queen Elizabeth II gifted a pair of swans to the city in 1957. As the population expanded over the years, the city established the annual roundup tradition in 1980.

Dr. W.G. Gardner served as the original "Swanvet," followed by Dr. Patricia Mattson. Today, My Pet’s Animal Hospital handles the veterinary care at no charge to the city.

Veterinary care and community impact

Why you should care:

The annual tradition helps ensure the health and safety of the community's domestic swan flock. Caring for the birds costs the city approximately $10,000 each year.

My Pet’s Animal Hospital operates out of a 5,100-square-foot, AAHA-accredited facility at 2225 Drane Field Rd. The donated services help keep the swans healthy while reducing municipal costs.

What they're saying:

"The Lake Morton swans are truly a cherished treasure in our community, loved by families for generations," said Bob Donahay, Director of Parks, Recreation & Cultural Arts. "The annual Swan Roundup is more than a tradition—it’s a vital event that helps ensure our beautiful flock stays happy and healthy."

Donahay praised the veterinary clinic's ongoing donation of time and expertise. "Their support is invaluable, and we simply couldn’t do it without them," Donahay said.