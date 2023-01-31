Lakeland man arrested in deadly DUI suspect had blood-alcohol level twice the legal limit, deputies say

article

A 25-year-old driver was intoxicated when he crossed into oncoming traffic along a Lakeland road and crashed into another vehicle, deputies said.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred Saturday night on New Tampa Highway in Lakeland. Detectives said the suspect, Leonardo Barrera Zurita, was traveling in a black 2009 Chevrolet pickup truck when he drove over the center line and struck the victim's 2004 Toyota pickup truck.

The driver, a 51-year-old man from Lakeland, died from his injuries, detectives said.

Zunita had a broken femur and hand while his 32-year-old passenger received bruises.

According to deputies, Zunita had a blood-alcohol level of 0.156. He is facing several injuries including DUI manslaughter, driving without a license, DUI with injury, and DUI with property damage.