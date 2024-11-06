Lakeland man fatally stabs wife upwards of 20 times: LPD

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News live:

A Lakeland man has been charged with second-degree murder with a weapon after stabbing his wife to death, according to the Lakeland Police Department.

Delijie Tyson, 50, admitted to stabbing his wife, Sandra Green, 46, after calling the police himself on Nov. 5.

Mugshot of Deljie Tyson (Courtesy: Polk County Police).

The stabbing happened at around 6:30 a.m., and according to the LPD, Tyson told police that it started because Green was acting quote-on-quote erratically.

According to the Polk and Lakeland County Fire Rescue teams that responded to the call, they attempted to give Green life-saving care, but she eventually died from upwards of 20 stab wounds. Tyson was also treated for minor injuries to his finger.

The responding officers said they found the knife used in the stabbing, as well as two unrelated knives that they believe belong to Tyson but were unused in the altercation with his wife.

LPD says the investigation into the stabbing is ongoing.