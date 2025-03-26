Lakeland man who rescued toddler from burning car honored nationally: 'A big surprise'

The Brief A Lakeland man just received one of the most prestigious civilian awards in the country, the Carnegie Award for heroism. He put his life on the line to try and save two kids from a burning car after DUI crash. He was able to save one toddler, and is now close with the little boy and his mom.



A Lakeland man just received one of the most prestigious civilian awards in the country, the Carnegie Award for heroism, after he put his life on the line to try to save two kids in a heartbreaking tragedy.

"It was a big surprise, very big. "Honestly, it hasn't hit me yet," said AJ Slater, the award recipient. "I was happy but sad at the same time, because all these awards make me think about Jolynn and how I couldn't save her and how I wish I could."

The backstory:

Last November, in a DUI crash, a car went up in flames with two kids inside. The father, intoxicated and ejected from the vehicle, was screaming for help, and AJ Slater answered the call.

"He screamed, ‘save my kids, save my kids!’" Slater recalled.

Slater worked to get both children out of the car as it went up in flames. He pulled 3-year-old Walker out, but through the smoke, saw another pair of small legs across the backseat.

"Although I couldn't see the baby, or the kid, or the car seat, but I just started fumbling with the straps," Slater said.

But, 5-year-old JoLynn's car seat wouldn’t unlock.

"I started talking to her, because we were both getting burnt. The roof was starting to drip down on us. I was like, 'it's okay baby, I'm going to get you out,'" Slater described. "The smoke was so bad, and I was burnt so bad that I couldn't get her bottom lock undone."

Big picture view:

He had to save Walker before the car went up in flames, and JoLynn didn’t make it. Their mother said if not for him, she would have lost both her children that night.

"I can't think of anybody that is more deserving of this award," said Logan Deines, the children's mother. "AJ stepped up when nobody else would. He demonstrated a selfless act and very brave act."

Dig deeper:

Deines and Slater are now best friends, and she said he is like a father to little Walker.

"I basically co-parent with him now. He absolutely adores Walker, and Walker adores him," Deines said.

Now, his heroism is recognized by the Polk County Sheriff's Office and nationally with the prestigious Carnegie award.

"It doesn't take a police officer to do the right thing or save someone," said Slater.

What's next:

Now, because of JoLynn, Slater is working to change the way car seats are manufactured. He has been in contact with lawmakers to work on an emergency release button on the back of car seats where toddlers can't reach.

He will be honored with the medal and a cash reward later this year.

