Lakeland motel fire injures 1

Patrick Williams, 28, was hospitalized following a fire at a Lakeland motel Saturday night. According to the Lakeland Police Department, officers responding to a disturbance at the Best Motel, located at 601 East Memorial Boulevard found a motel room on fire and full of smoke.

They immediately began putting out the flames as the Lakeland Fire Department arrived on scene. Officers found Williams unresponsive inside the room. A witness told officers that he had made threats to harm himself and police said they believe he intentionally set the room on fire. He was airlifted to Tampa General Hospital.

Guests in surrounding rooms were evacuated and relocated to other rooms on site. None of the guests were injured, but the officers who entered the room were evaluated for possible smoke inhalation at Lakeland Regional Health.

The state fire investigator is investigating the fire.

