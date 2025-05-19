Lakeland moves closer to adding school speed zone cameras after 13 student deaths in Polk County

The Brief The City of Lakeland is taking significant steps to improve student safety by advancing an ordinance to install speed cameras in school zones. Police said 25 Polk County Public School students were involved in vehicle-related crashes, resulting in 13 fatalities. They said a study conducted in May 2024 revealed hundreds of speeding violations at eight different schools, with nearly 850 violations occurring daily at these locations.



The City of Lakeland is taking significant steps to improve student safety by advancing an ordinance to install speed cameras in school zones. This initiative comes in response to a series of tragic vehicle-related accidents involving students, which have deeply affected the community.

The backstory:

During the 2023-2024 school year, police said 25 Polk County Public School students were involved in vehicle-related crashes, resulting in 13 fatalities. These alarming statistics have prompted city officials to take action, aiming to reduce speeding and enhance enforcement in school zones to save lives.

In December 2023, Jaxon Crabtree was struck by a vehicle while riding his bike to school in Polk County. The following January, 15-year-old Yeriell Gonzalez was hit and killed on his way to Auburndale High School. Just weeks later, Bartow High School student Zachariah Clabough died in a hit-and-run incident involving a speeding car.

These tragic events, and others, spurred action to address issues in school zones.

Big picture view:

On Monday, the city advanced an ordinance to install school zone speed cameras at several schools. Lakeland Police Sergeant Chad Mumbauer, who leads this initiative, expressed his commitment to slowing down traffic and educating the public about the importance of this measure.

Why you should care:

During the meeting, they said a study conducted in May 2024 revealed hundreds of speeding violations at eight different schools, with nearly 850 violations occurring daily at these locations. The schools identified with the most violations include Lincoln Academy, Crystal Lake Elementary, Philip O’Brien Elementary, Southwest Middle, North Lakeland Elementary, Lakeland High School, Lakeland Highlands Middle, and Sleepy Hill Elementary. The installation of cameras at these sites will allow police to focus on other school zones.

Assistant Chief Hans Lehman of the Lakeland Police Department emphasized that the cameras would serve as a force multiplier, enabling the deployment of units to areas with fewer violations but still in need of attention.

What's next:

If approved, the ordinance will lead to the installation of cameras, followed by a 30-day public awareness campaign before fines are imposed. Speeding in these zones could result in a $100 fine. Sergeant Mumbauer noted that the recidivism rate for such violations is low, likening the initiative to red-light cameras, which have proven effective in encouraging drivers to adhere to traffic laws.

Dig deeper:

Polk County is one of the fastest-growing areas in the nation, leading to increased traffic on the roads. This growth underscores the urgency of the city's efforts to cover all schools with speed cameras, ensuring the safety of every student.

The ordinance's second reading and public hearing are scheduled for June 2nd. Revenue from the fines will support school district security initiatives, school crossing guard recruitment, and city traffic safety programs.

