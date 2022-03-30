Lakeland owner's pet cat euthanized after unknown person shot it, deputies say

Polk County deputies are searching for the person who shot a cat outside a Lakeland home, injuring the feline's spine. Officials said it had to be euthanized.

The shooting occurred on March 13 around 5:22 a.m. Deputies said an "unknown person" shot the pet cat on the owner's property, which is located on Creekwood Run near Rockridge Road.

Security footage showed the cat was near the front gate and a single gunshot can be heard. The vehicle is seen speeding away.

Deputies said the cat was taken to a veterinarian with a spinal injury, adding that its injuries were severe, and it had to be euthanized.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Curtis Eldridge at the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 863-534-7205. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Heartland Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-226-8477.