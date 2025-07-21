Lakeland officer arrested for reporting false crime after unmarked patrol car window shattered: PCSO

The Brief A Lakeland police officer was arrested for falsely reporting a crime, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. PCSO says that 42-year-old Michael Hayes claimed that three juveniles threw something at his agency-issued vehicle, an unmarked Chevrolet SUV. Deputies say they later found a photo taken 24 hours before the crime was reported of Hayes' SUV with the back window already broken.



A Lakeland police officer was arrested for falsely reporting a crime after he claimed that three juveniles threw something at his agency-issued vehicle, an unmarked Chevrolet SUV, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Timeline:

Michael Hayes, 42, a 12-year veteran of the Lakeland Police Department, told deputies that his window was shattered on Friday while driving down Yates Road. He told deputies here unknown juveniles threw an object at the vehicle.

While turning his vehicle around to try and catch up with the juveniles who took off, he said he ran over a small sign, damaging the front of his vehicle, according to PCSO.

But deputies say they later found a photo taken 24 hours before the crime was reported of Hayes' SUV with the back window already broken.

Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office.

When confronted with this information, Hayes told them he believed his child broke the back window with a baseball, and he panicked and did not know what to do. After that, he could explain the damage to the vehicle, Polk County deputies said.

Hayes was arrested and booked into the Polk County Jail, before being released on $1,000 bond.

What they're saying:

Lakeland Police Chief Sammy Taylor provided a statement saying that Detective Hayes has been placed on administrative leave.

"On the evening of July 19, 2025, the Lakeland Police Department was notified by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office about the arrest of Detective Michael Hayes. Michael Hayes is a 12-year veteran of the Lakeland Police Department, most recently assigned to the Property Crimes Unit. Immediately after being notified of the arrest, I ordered an administrative investigation and placed Detective Hayes on administrative leave in accordance with our agency's policies and procedures. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has our full cooperation as they proceed with their criminal investigation."

