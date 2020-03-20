Lakeland Regional Health treating 1 COVID-19 patient, prepares for more

article

On Friday, the Florida Department of Health announced that Polk County has three new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to seven.



One of the cases, an 88-year-old man, is hospitalized at Lakeland Regional Health. On Friday he was listed in stable condition.



Top administrations at the facility said they are preparing for more cases. They are moving toward drive through COVID-19 testing and plan to develop a respiratory unit for people who suspect that they have the novel coronavirus.



“We would take one of our existing locations and convert that to exclusively working up patients with these respiratory conditions, perform testing to be able to treat and give them guidance in that setting,” explained Dr. Danielle Drummond, president-elect of Lakeland Regional.



The facility said it has enough masks and respirators if there is a surge in cases. The current C.E.O., Dr. Elaine Thompson issued a warning asking the community to take the virus seriously.



Thompson asks anyone who thinks they have COVID-19 to call ahead for help, so staffers can be prepared.



Vice President of Community Health Dr. Daniel Haight reminded everyone that we all have a role to play in stopping the spread of the virus.



He warned not to just go through the motions of washing your hands. “Make sure when you’re cleaning your hands you’re getting to the fingertips, not just the palm of your hand or the back of your hand,” he explained. “The thumbs and the fingertips.”

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

