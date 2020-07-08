Lakeland woman dies following traffic crash near Mulberry

A deadly crash in Polk County injured a teen driver and, ultimately, led to the death of his mother who was a passenger in the vehicle, investigators said.

Polk County deputies responded to the single-vehicle crash Tuesday, which occurred on Anderson Road, about a half-mile east of Nichols Road around 4:37 p.m.

They said, according to a preliminary investigation, the 17-year-old driver was heading west on Anderson Road in a red 2020 Chevy Blazer, and "failed to negotiate curves in the road."

Deputies said the vehicle left the roadway, traveled into a small embankment, struck a wooden fence post and then crashed into a tree. Officials measured the Blazer traveled 407.9 feet from where it left the road to where it struck the tree.

The passenger, 41-year-old Phyllis Bell, passed away at the scene. Officials identified her as the driver's mom.

The driver suffered two broken legs, and was taken to Lakeland Regional Health.

Both were wearing a seatbelt.

