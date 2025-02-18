Lakes Wales man arrested for stabbing victim over $4 used to buy crack cocaine: Police

The Brief A Lake Wales man was arrested for stabbing someone over $4 used to buy crack cocaine. The victim was stabbed in the throat and torso after the argument turned physical. The victim did survive and the suspect was arrested.



A Lake Wales man was arrested for stabbing someone over $4 used to buy crack cocaine, according to police.

The Lake Wales Police Department said Jamie Lyndell Bibbs, 49, was arrested after the stabbing, which happened last week on Feb. 11.

Officers said they responded to the area of Washington Avenue and Jewel Street about a noise disturbance. Once they arrived, though, the victim was found lying near the intersection with a deep laceration in the neck and a stab wound to the torso.

Pictured: Jamie Lyndell Bibbs being taken into custody. Courtesy: Lake Wales Police Department.

Polk County EMS took the victim to the hospital, where medical professionals were able to save their life after intensive care, according to police.

Detectives said they learned during their investigation that the victim got into an argument with Bibbs over $4 used to buy crack cocaine. The altercation turned physical when Bibbs hit the victim in the face, according to LWPD.

Officials said as the victim tried to defend themselves, Bibbs is accused of pulling out a knife and cutting the victim's throat and stabbing them in the side.

Detectives said they arrested Bibbs on a second-degree attempted murder charge alongside the Florida Department of Law Enforcement at a Lake Wales home.

