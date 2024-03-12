Lakes Wales to begin looking for new police chief amid nepotism, transparency concerns: Memo

The chief of the Lake Wales Police Department has been suspended for three days and put on notice that the city will begin looking for someone to fill his position in April after a human resources investigation revealed the appearance of nepotism within the department and the perception of lack of transparency.

According to a memo sent to Lake Wales Police Chief Christopher Velasquez by Lake Wales City Manager James Slaton, a human resources investigation was launched into the promotion of Dale Hampton after the city received a complaint from the Poor Minority Justice Association claiming that recent lieutenant promotional decisions were impermissibly motivated by race and that at least one candidate was ineligible for promotion at the time of his interview.

The memo states, that while the investigation found no evidence to support the claims that promotional decisions were based on any candidate’s race, it did find an appearance of unfairness in the process, because the process was different from what it was in the past and changes were made to the minimum qualification requirements in the position announcement.

Slaton went on to state that as a result of the findings, he has been forced to consider re-opening Hampton’s lieutenant position. He said that all applicants can reapply after a promotional process is defined and adopted.

Dale Hampton speaks at a memorial service for K-9 Max.

Slaton noted that the issues surrounding the lieutenant promotions were consistent with public concerns of nepotism and lack of transparency. Plus, he said several officers within the department expressed the same concerns as it relates to the recent promotions.

According to the memo, Velasquez recently asked the city to hire one of his sergeant’s daughters.

"The mere appearance of nepotism or favoritism causes low morale among the department personnel and erodes public confidence," the memo stated.

Slaton announced he was giving the chief three days off without pay, beginning March 18, 2024, in response to the promotional process.

He went on to state that the city will advertise a search for a new police chief in April. According to the memo, Velasquez will be able to remain in his current position until a new police chief is appointed.

Lake Wales Police Chief Christopher Velasquez. Image is courtesy of the Lake Wales Police Department.

In the memo, Slaton stated, "I have been too involved in the administration of the police department during my tenure as City Manager in an effort to find solutions to concerns raised by the community. Our environment demands proactive, adaptive, and creative leadership. I acknowledge your contributions and dedication to the department during your time as police chief, however, in the best interest of the department and the community, it is time for new leadership to address the challenges we face."

Slaton ended the memo by informing Velasquez of his right to appear and make a statement at the next regularly scheduled city commission meeting on March 19. He noted that the opportunity was not a chance to appeal the decision, but rather to allow Velasquez to publicly respond to the decision.

Velasquez has until March 15 to let the city know if he plans on speaking at the meeting.

According to the city’s website, Velasquez has been working at the Lake Wales Police Department since 1992. He was appointed deputy chief of police in 2005 and police chief in 2011.

