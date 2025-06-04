Land O’Lakes man killed in fiery Tesla crash: FHP

The Brief A Land O’Lakes man was killed early Wednesday morning in a vehicle crash. Troopers say the Tesla the 21-year-old man was driving caught fire after he crashed into a utility pole and tree. The driver died at the scene.



A fiery Tesla crash claimed the life of a Land O’Lakes man early Wednesday morning.

The backstory:

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 21-year-old man was driving a Tesla southbound on U.S. 41 around 3:20 a.m. when he didn’t make it around a curve, left the roadway and struck a utility pole and then a tree.

Moments later, troopers say the Tesla burst into flames.

The driver died at the scene.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.

