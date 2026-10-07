A Land Remembered: TV adaptation of historic Florida novel films in Hudson

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The Brief Filming is underway in rural Hudson, Florida, for the TV series adaptation of Patrick Smith's historical novel "A Land Remembered." Showrunner Todd Wiseman Jr. rejected Hollywood requests to film in Georgia, securing state, local, and private funding to keep production in Florida. The production team spent a 12-hour day in Pasco County capturing a 2.5-minute continuous shot depicting a 16th-century Calusa attack.



Showrunner Todd Wiseman Jr. has brought the television adaptation of Patrick Smith's iconic Florida novel "A Land Remembered" to life in rural Hudson, refusing Hollywood pressure to shoot out of state. The independent production relies on local crew, investors, and talent to portray the state's rugged history authentically.

Hudson Set Hosts Epic Florida Saga

What we know:

Production for the TV series "A Land Remembered" is taking place in rural Hudson, where crew members built authentic sets to recreate Florida history. The saga chronicles three generations of the MacIvey family as they build a cattle and citrus empire from 1858 through 1968.

Showrunner Todd Wiseman Jr. insisted on filming the epic drama locally rather than moving production to Georgia as Hollywood executives suggested. To finance the effort, Wiseman secured $500,000 from the Florida Legislature and $500,000 from the Tampa Bay Film Commission.

Local cattle ranchers, grove owners, business leaders, and former politicians also provided private investment to ensure a Floridian told the story inside the state. Executive producer and investor Keebler Straz Eason called the novel the most important piece of literature in Florida's history.

Unconfirmed Streaming Details and Distribution Plans

What we don't know:

Producers have not yet finalized a distribution deal with a streaming service or television network to broadcast the series. It remains unknown which platform will acquire the rights to air the show when editing is finished.

Specific premiere dates have not been scheduled, though project leaders hope to bring the series to screens in 2027.

Single Camera Operator Captures Continuous Action

The backstory:

The cold open for the series premiere recreates a scene set 300 years before the main story, showing a Calusa native attack on a Spanish settlement. During the battle, Calusa warriors mortally wound Spanish explorer Ponce de Leon inside his tent amid gunfire, arrows, and runaway horses.

Instead of using a dolly, a single camera operator ran through the set to capture the action in one continuous 2.5-minute shot. The sequence required a full month of preparation and a 12-hour shoot involving 200 cast and crew members.

Local Actors and Crew Fill Pasco Production

Local perspective:

Tampa Bay area residents filled key roles both behind and in front of the camera, including Tampa real estate investor Carlos Alfonso, who plays Ponce de Leon. Local executives and business leaders joined the cast as extras in full historical makeup.

Crew members, including junior construction worker Katie Carlsen, built chicken coops, thatched pole barn roofs with palm fronds, and prepared sets using real animals and woods. Carlsen noted that showcasing Florida's wild roots emphasizes the need to preserve natural landscapes from development.

Wiseman Advocates State Film Tax Incentives

What they're saying:

Wiseman emphasized that understanding history helps residents look forward, citing his upbringing by a career history teacher. He argues that projects like "A Land Remembered" demonstrate why Florida should reintroduce tax incentives for local film and television productions.

"If I'm the state, and I'm writing a check to a film or TV show, I want something in return," Wiseman said. "I think A Land Remembered is a good example of a project that’s going to show a new part of Florida and drive tourism to Florida."

Filming Wraps Prior to 2027 Debut Target

What's next:

Production teams will wrap principal photography for "A Land Remembered" in the first half of 2027.

Executives are actively shopping the finished episodes to major networks and streaming platforms, targeting a premiere later in 2027.