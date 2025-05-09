'Large depression' forces road closure in Bradenton

The Brief The southbound side of 14th St. W in Bradenton is closed approaching 17th Ave. Police say a "large depression" opened in the road. Public Works crews will dig to determine the cause and make repairs, according to police.



A portion of a Bradenton road is closed because of what police call a "large depression," forcing crews to make repairs.

What we know:

The Bradenton Police Department says the southbound side of 14th St. W is closed approaching 17th Ave.

Public Works crews will dig to determine the cause of the depression and make repairs, according to police.

What we don't know:

It is not known how long the road will remain closed.

The Source: This story was written with information from the Bradenton Police Department.

