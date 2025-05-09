'Large depression' forces road closure in Bradenton
BRADENTON, Fla. - A portion of a Bradenton road is closed because of what police call a "large depression," forcing crews to make repairs.
What we know:
The Bradenton Police Department says the southbound side of 14th St. W is closed approaching 17th Ave.
Courtesy: Bradenton Police Department.
Public Works crews will dig to determine the cause of the depression and make repairs, according to police.
What we don't know:
It is not known how long the road will remain closed.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Bradenton Police Department.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download FOX Local mobile app: Apple | Android
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter