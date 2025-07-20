Large house fire breaks out in Floral City, no injuries reported: CCFR
FLORAL CITY, Fla. - Citrus County Fire Rescue says they responded to a large house fire in Floral City at around 6 p.m. on Saturday.
What we know:
Multiple units from stations across the county also responded to the home on E Salmon Drive as the home was 75 percent on fire.
Everyone inside the home was able to get out and no injuries were reported.
Crews were able to knock down the flames and prevent them from spreading to nearby properties, and they remained on scene until 11:37 p.m.
What we don't know:
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
The Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by Citrus County Fire Rescue.