Suspect forces into Beverly Hills home, shoots man several times: CCSO

A suspect is in custody after he forced his way into a Beverly Hills home and shot a man several times, critically injuring him, according to the Citrus County Sheriff's Office.

A woman told deputies that she was leaving the house on North Washington Street when a man pointed a firearm at her and forced entry into the home.

That's when the suspect, later identified as 20-year-old Elijah Foster, shot the victim in the neck, arm, hand and groin before investigators say the victim managed to escape to a neighbor's house.

First responders say that he was airlifted to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Sheriff David Vincent emphasized that this community is safe and people who commit these crimes will be held accountable.

What they're saying:

"This kind of violence has no place in our community," said Vincent. "Thanks to the fast actions of our deputies, we were able to identify and apprehend the suspect swiftly. Our agency remains committed to protecting our citizens and ensuring that those who commit violent crimes are held fully accountable."

Foster was later arrested without incident and booked into the Citrus County Detention Facility. He is being held without bond.

Courtesy: Citrus County Sheriff's Office.

Charges

Attempted first-degree murder with a firearm

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (without intent to kill)

Home invasion with a firearm

What's next:

An investigation is underway.

