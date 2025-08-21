Large scrapyard fire burns in Hillsborough County, firefighter hospitalized
TAMPA, Fla. - Firefighters in Hillsborough County are battling a three-alarm scrapyard fire that sent a firefighter to the hospital on Thursday.
What we know:
Hillsborough County Fire Rescue says more than three dozen units responded Thursday morning to Liberty Recycle at 5207 St. Paul St. in the Palm River-Clair Mel area.
The fire has sent large plumes of smoke hundreds of feet into the air as crews continue to fight the flames into the afternoon hours.
HCFR says a firefighter went to the hospital after showing signs of heat exhaustion and is listed as stable.
The Source: This story was written with information from Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.