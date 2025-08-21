Large scrapyard fire burns in Hillsborough County, firefighter hospitalized

The Brief Crews are battling a large scrapyard fire in Hillsborough County on Thursday morning. The fire burned at Liberty Recycle off St. Paul St. in the Palm River-Clair Mel area. A firefighter went to the hospital and is listed as stable, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.



Firefighters in Hillsborough County are battling a three-alarm scrapyard fire that sent a firefighter to the hospital on Thursday.

What we know:

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue says more than three dozen units responded Thursday morning to Liberty Recycle at 5207 St. Paul St. in the Palm River-Clair Mel area.

The fire has sent large plumes of smoke hundreds of feet into the air as crews continue to fight the flames into the afternoon hours.

HCFR says a firefighter went to the hospital after showing signs of heat exhaustion and is listed as stable.