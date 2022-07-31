Largo artist undergoes spiritual experience while putting together ‘Dark Matter’ exhibit

A Pinellas County artist hopes to help people through the healing process with a new gallery exhibit in Largo.

Whether through painting on canvas or creating sculpture with different mediums, artist Jason Hackenwerth uses his art to flush his feelings.

"The paintings are really expressions of unfettered emotion for me," Hackenwerth stated at his latest exhibit at the Creative Pinellas gallery in Largo. "Every session in the studio is almost an explosive outburst and I try to work through those emotions."

The paintings show a variety of colors, shapes and styles.

"Some paintings are left in a state that might share more of the rage, and some of them are more refined and might show more of the joy," Hackenworth stated.

Hackenwerth spent time earlier this summer setting up several custom pieces for this exhibit.

"I use many different mediums in my paintings, sculptures, installations," he explained.

His largest pieces on display feature creations using latex balloons which is an unusual but deliberate choice of mediums.

"They only have a very short life span. For me, the work is a spiritual practice. It speaks to our own short lifespan. Everything is temporary," he said.

The room-sized sculptures he created seem other-worldly.

"It's very organic," he said of the sculpture as he created the pieces. "There's something plant-like or animal-like about it."

The end goal of the exhibit is to draw in viewers from all around the area from different backgrounds and political viewpoints to engage and reflect on the subject matter.

"I hope that when people come to see this show, they can get a perspective that sees both sides and can realize that as we heal, we heal together and heal the same way," said Hackenworth,

