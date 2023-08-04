Largo man arrested for murder after claiming girlfriend died from self-inflicted stab wounds: Police

Largo police have arrested a man they say stabbed his girlfriend to death during a violent fight on Thursday.

Investigators say Christopher Myers, 38, called the Largo Police Department and said when he arrived home at the Sommerset Apartments he found his girlfriend dead from self-inflicted stab wounds.

Detectives say that while Myers claimed that the woman was suicidal, it was evident that the injuries suffered by the victim were not self-inflicted and there had been a violent altercation that occurred between the victim and Myers.

Myers has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder, two counts of tampering with evidence and violation of probation.

The fatal stabbing is under investigation.