Largo woman tells story of overcoming opioid use after years of struggle

A Largo woman injured her back at 29 years old and spent years taking pain medication she didn't even realize was opioids.

Kathleen Beckers, of Largo, went to a pain doctor after hurting her back at work.

"I did nothing but sleep," Beckers said.

She realized she needed an alternative solution because her kids asked her, ‘Why are you sleeping all the time?’

Beckers said the pills didn't even help with the pain.

Nearly 30 years later, she came across Dr. Brett Reuter of Advanced Medical of Florida, who has two offices in Pinellas County.

"There’s a generation of people that got hooked on this stuff and we’re looking for alternative solutions," Dr. Reuter said.

Kathleen was taking several medications, including opioids. But when she started working with the Advanced Medical interventional pain team, they performed a procedure for her to get rid of the pain.

"It’s a nonsurgical solution that got the pain and inflammation down so much that all of a sudden she can start exercising and physical therapy, which she couldn’t do before," Dr. Reuter said.

Kathleen describes it as a miracle. She says, ‘to pray, have faith, and keep looking.’