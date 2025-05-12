Investigation ongoing after UM football player involved in Largo crash that killed 3 people

The Brief Largo Police Chief Mike Loux says an investigation is ongoing after a UM football player was involved in a deadly crash that killed three people in Largo on Saturday. Investigators say they will look at video from cameras in the area and hear witness testimony before the cause of the crash is determined. The speed limit on Ridge Rd. is 40 MPH but Chief Loux did not confirm how fast either car was going at the time of the crash.



Largo Police Chief Mike Loux says an investigation is ongoing after a UM football player was involved in a deadly crash that killed three people in Largo on Saturday.

The backstory:

LPD says a Dodge Durango collided with the rear right side of a Kia Soul at the corner of Ridge Rd. and Orangeview Dr. around 1:45 p.m. Saturday.

Police say the driver of the Durango was 20-year-old Adarius Hayes, a linebacker at the University of Miami, according to the university.

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 14: Miami Hurricanes linebacker Adarius Hayes (34) covers a kick during the game between the Ball State Cardinals and the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday, September 14, 2024 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

The driver of the Kia Soul, Gail Price, 78, died from her injuries and police say another passenger, Herbert Rivera, 58, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Two children were also in the Kia Soul. Jabari Elijah Solomon, 10, and Charlie Herbert Solomon Rivera, 4, were killed in the crash, according to police.

The speed limit on Ridge Rd. is 40 MPH but Chief Loux did not confirm how fast either car was going at the time of the crash.

Police say neither driver showed signs of impairment.

The university's athletic department confirmed that Hayes was hospitalized and released.

A passenger inside Hayes' car was also treated and released from the hospital.

What's next:

Loux says that investigators will look at video from cameras in the area and hear witness testimony before the cause of the crash is determined.

