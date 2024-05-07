Largo Police Department welcomes first-ever therapy K-9

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

The newest member of the Largo Police Department was brought on board to comfort his co-workers who often find themselves in high-stress situations that can take a toll on their mental health.

K-9 Pension is the agency’s first-ever therapy K-9 and is meant to comfort employees and lower anxiety for crime victims.

Pension, a one-year-old rescue dog, was trained at Paws and Stripes College with the Brevard County Sheriff's Office. It’s a dog obedience program that started as a way to help save the lives of dogs in the Brevard County Animal Shelter.

Pension and his handler, Sergeant Haley Sequeira, went through 40 hours of training together at Paws and Stripes College before returning to LPD.

"Our officers are exposed to psychological stressors and high-stress situations that can take a toll on their mental health," said Largo Police Chief Mike Loux. "Research has shown that therapy dogs can have a positive impact on reducing stress, anxiety, and depression, as well as promoting overall well-being. By having a therapy dog as a member of our department, this will provide officers, dispatchers, and all employees with a source of comfort and support, fostering a more resilient and healthier workforce."

Pension is sponsored by Speak Up, Let's Talk about Mental Health Inc. a non-profit organization working to remove the stigma of mental illness and provide education on mental illness and suicide prevention.

