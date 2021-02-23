Largo police investigate deadly shooting at apartment complex

Police in Largo say they are investigate the shooting death of one person.

The shooting occurred around 11:49 a.m. Monday at Four Lakes at Clearwater Apartment Homes, located at 6465 142nd Avenue North.

Officers said when they arrived, they found a male victim with gunshot wounds. They said he passed away at the scene.

Detectives said it appears the shooting was not a random act, but the investigation is still ongoing.

No other information was provided, including the victim’s identity or a possible suspect description.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Largo Police Department at 727-587-6730.

