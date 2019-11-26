Largo police: Man thought roommate poisoned his food, fatally shot him

article

Police say a Largo man shot and killed his roommate because he thought he was trying to poison his food.

Police arrested 38-year-old Ryan Avedisian on Monday following the shooting at a home, located at 600 6th Avenue SE. According to his arrest affidavit, he told investigators he was in his bedroom when he thought he heard the victim in the kitchen say, “I’m gonna kill him." Police said Avedisian believed his roommate was trying to poison his food and thought the comment was directed at him.

Detectives said he told them he stayed up all night and “knew he had to kill” the victim. At one point during the night, he heard the victim walk into the kitchen and open the refrigerator. They said Avedisian exited his bedroom with a handgun, pointed the weapon at the victim, who was holding a drink, and then fired the gun multiple times.

Investigators said Avedisian later posed on social media, “Threat neutralized. 911 en route,” and called 911 to report he shot the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Avedisian faces a murder charge. The victim was not identified.

