A Largo WWII Navy veteran will turn 107 years old on Sunday

The Brief Glenwood Myers will turn 107 on Sunday Five generations of family hosted a birthday party for him Saturday Myers still lives independently and gets out every day



The backstory:

Glenwood Myers was born on July 20th, 1918. At age 26, the husband and father of four at the time was drafted to serve in the Navy during WWII. For just under two years, he was stationed in Okinawa and served as a seaman, then a Gunnery Captain.

Myers' granddaughter Tammie Taylor said, "He and my grandmother were very great people. 73 years. 73 years they were married. It's a good example for all of us."

These days Myers lives independently in Largo. His scooter is his primary mode of transportation.

Dig deeper:

On Saturday, Myers' grandchildren invited FOX 13 to his birthday party for the second year in a row. Granddaughter Suzanne Myers said, "This is incredible. Especially because there's 35 of us that gathered."

Five generations were represented, including great, great grandchildren like 9-year-old Khanor Taylor, "He's lived a very very long life and I feel very lucky to be his great, great grandchild."

Stories were shared. "Do you guys remember Grandpa's handle bar mustache? Remember he used to put the wax on it. We weren't allowed to touch it," she said.

Disneyland recently celebrated its 70th anniversary. The group remembered when Myers took his sons opening week. She added,"My grandfather was 37 years old when Disney first opened. He said he took his five boys there and it was $1.00...$1.25 to ride all of the rides all day."

The group said he still gets out every day. "He goes up to Wendy's and gets his little chicken sandwich," she added,"And then he buys the day old bread at Publix and he goes down and he feeds his ducks. They see him coming on his little scooter. The ducks see him coming and they just crowd around him."

They said his secret to longevity is an interesting one. Granddaughter Glenda Renkes said, "Hot sauce, onions..." Suzanne added, "He eats the onion like an apple..."

The grandkids said time like this is not taken for granted especially knowing Myers has outlived some of his kids. Taylor said, "He said it's been very special that he's been able to still be there for us. And we've still been able to be there for him."